 Calendar Home
Location:The Gallery at Ten Oaks
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 472-1925
Email:info@tenoaksgallery.com
Website:http://tenoaksgallery.com
All Dates:Feb 15, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Paintings to Poems

Co-hosted by McMinnville Public Library, "Paintings to Poems" is an evening of studying art, finding an inspiring piece, then writing a poem about that piece. Those who choose to share their poem with the group will have a chance after the writing portion is completed. Coleman Vineyards wines will be available to purchase. Join us for this fun evening!

Co-hosted by McMinnville Public Library, "Paintings to Poems" is an evening of studying art, finding an inspiring piece, then writing a poem about that piece. Those who choose to share their poem with the group will have a chance after the writing portion is completed. Coleman Vineyards wines will be available to purchase. Join us for this fun evening!
The Gallery at Ten Oaks
The Gallery at Ten Oaks 97128 801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
February (2017)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS