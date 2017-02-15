Co-hosted by McMinnville Public Library, "Paintings to Poems" is an evening of studying art, finding an inspiring piece, then writing a poem about that piece. Those who choose to share their poem with the group will have a chance after the writing portion is completed. Coleman Vineyards wines will be available to purchase. Join us for this fun evening!

Paintings to Poems

