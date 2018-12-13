|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|(503) 648-8198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/paint-nite-at-oak-knoll-winery.html
|All Dates:
Paint Nite at Oak Knoll Winery
Join us for Paint Nite
Time: 6pm-8pm
Painting: Happy Holiday Mittens
Artist: Valerie Rowton
Discount Code: NW40
Delicious appetizers will be available for purchase and of course an incredible selection of Oak Knoll wine by the glass or bottle will also be available for purchase.
We are in the warehouse and do have heaters, but encourage you to please dress warm.
Paint Nite at Oak Knoll Winery is the perfect blend of friends, wine and art that make for an unforgettable evening. See you there!
Fee: $45
