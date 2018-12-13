Paint Nite at Oak Knoll Winery

Join us for Paint Nite

Time: 6pm-8pm

Painting: Happy Holiday Mittens

Artist: Valerie Rowton

Discount Code: NW40



Delicious appetizers will be available for purchase and of course an incredible selection of Oak Knoll wine by the glass or bottle will also be available for purchase.



We are in the warehouse and do have heaters, but encourage you to please dress warm.



Paint Nite at Oak Knoll Winery is the perfect blend of friends, wine and art that make for an unforgettable evening. See you there!

Fee: $45