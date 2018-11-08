 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: (503) 648-8198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/paint-nite-at-oak-knoll-winery-32305.html
All Dates:Nov 8, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Paint Nite at Oak Knoll Winery

Join us for Paint Nite

Painting: Welcome Home Sign
Artist: Valerie Rowton
Discount Code: NW40

Delicious appetizers will be available for purchase and of course an incredible selection of Oak Knoll wine by the glass or bottle will also be available for purchase.

We are in the warehouse and do have heaters, but encourage you to please dress warm.

Paint Nite at Oak Knoll Winery is the perfect blend of friends, wine and art that make for an unforgettable evening. See you there!

 

Fee: $45

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

