Paint and Sip Uncorked Painting

Join Dawning as she guides you through creating your own masterpiece while you enjoy sipping on some tasty wine. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED. Step-by-step painting instruction provided. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol. Minors are welcome. Bring a picnic and come early to get your drinks.



Vote for the painting you want to recreate! Type the name of the painting you like the most from the gallery when registering. The most voted painting will be the one we recreate during the class.



Arcane has grown from its initial production of Estate wines in 2007 into a burgeoning winery that today makes the largest number of varietal wines in the Willamette Valley. Wheatland Estate vineyards grow nine varietals on their 30 acre Yamhill County site bordering the Willamette River. Arcane Cellars also sources additional warm grape varietals from select vineyards in southern Oregon and eastern Washington.

Fee: $30.00