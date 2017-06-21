 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 S Pacific Hwy 99W, Rcikreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-623-2405
Email:stephanie@eolahillswinery.com
Website:http://serendipitiesbydena.com/events/213/eola-hills-winery-art-party/
All Dates:Jun 21, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Paint and Pinot with Eola Hills

Come celebrate Third Wednesdays at Eola Hills Winery, 501 S Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371!

I’ll be teaching an art class there, on a monthly basis … NO experience required! I know how to help you find and unleash your inner-artist!

The class shall be from 6:00 – 8:00, on Wednesday, June 21st.

We’ll be painting “Cheers!” … I’ll walk you through it, step-by-step, while also encouraging you to explore your own creativity.

The cost for everything is $40, which includes a $10 voucher toward your wine purchase!

Whether you’re a first-timer, or an experienced painter, you’ll be an artist by the end of the class! AND, you’ll have fun!

Open to individuals, couples, and friends! Minors who are accompanied by a parent/guardian are also welcome.

 

Come celebrate Third Wednesdays at Eola Hills Winery, 501 S Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371!I’ll be teaching an art class there, on a monthly basis … NO experience required! I know how to help you find and unleash your inner-artist!The class shall be from 6:00 – 8:00, on Wednesday, June 21st.We’ll be painting “Cheers!” … I’ll walk you through it, ...
Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Eola Hills Wine Cellars 97371 501 S Pacific Hwy 99W, Rcikreall, OR 97371
June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS