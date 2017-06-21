Paint and Pinot with Eola Hills

Come celebrate Third Wednesdays at Eola Hills Winery, 501 S Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371!



I’ll be teaching an art class there, on a monthly basis … NO experience required! I know how to help you find and unleash your inner-artist!



The class shall be from 6:00 – 8:00, on Wednesday, June 21st.



We’ll be painting “Cheers!” … I’ll walk you through it, step-by-step, while also encouraging you to explore your own creativity.



The cost for everything is $40, which includes a $10 voucher toward your wine purchase!



Whether you’re a first-timer, or an experienced painter, you’ll be an artist by the end of the class! AND, you’ll have fun!



Open to individuals, couples, and friends! Minors who are accompanied by a parent/guardian are also welcome.