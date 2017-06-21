|Location:
|Eola Hills Wine Cellars
|501 S Pacific Hwy 99W, Rcikreall, OR 97371
|503-623-2405
|stephanie@eolahillswinery.com
|http://serendipitiesbydena.com/events/213/eola-hills-winery-art-party/
Paint and Pinot with Eola Hills
Come celebrate Third Wednesdays at Eola Hills Winery, 501 S Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371!
I’ll be teaching an art class there, on a monthly basis … NO experience required! I know how to help you find and unleash your inner-artist!
The class shall be from 6:00 – 8:00, on Wednesday, June 21st.
We’ll be painting “Cheers!” … I’ll walk you through it, step-by-step, while also encouraging you to explore your own creativity.
The cost for everything is $40, which includes a $10 voucher toward your wine purchase!
Whether you’re a first-timer, or an experienced painter, you’ll be an artist by the end of the class! AND, you’ll have fun!
Open to individuals, couples, and friends! Minors who are accompanied by a parent/guardian are also welcome.