|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128-8546
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|linda@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=paint-pinot-night-at-yvv--1481734096--187
|All Dates:
Paint & Pinot Night
Join us for an evening of creativity with friends on the third Saturday of January, February and March.
Enjoy each others company while sipping on some delicious YVV offerings and channeling Picasso!
$40 per person includes all your paint supplies and a class lead by Lisa Springer, our resident artist
Wine and Charcuterie available for purchase to fuel your inspiration!
Fee: $40
Unleash your inner Picasso at Yamhill Valley Vineyards Paint & Pinot Night!