Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128-8546
Phone: 5038433100
Email:linda@yamhill.com
Website:http://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=paint-pinot-night-at-yvv--1481734096--187
All Dates:Jan 21, 2017 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Feb 18, 2017 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Mar 18, 2017 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Paint & Pinot Night

Join us for an evening of creativity with friends on the third Saturday of January, February and March.

Enjoy each others company while sipping on some delicious YVV offerings and channeling Picasso!

$40 per person includes all your paint supplies and a class lead by Lisa Springer, our resident artist

Wine and Charcuterie available for purchase to fuel your inspiration!

 

Fee: $40

Unleash your inner Picasso at Yamhill Valley Vineyards Paint & Pinot Night!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128-8546
