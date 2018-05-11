P.T. Barton

Labeling music isn’t a simple task these days. Come to a PT Barton show and you’ll pass through a landscape that includes alternative, folk, americanna, rock, bluegrass and plain spontaneity. And while each performance is different, the energy and love for the music always comes through. Building on a foundation of finger-style and flat-picked guitar, Barton adds vocals, percussion, harmonica, and banjo to create a variety of sounds from his one man act. Creating each sound entirely through live performance makes each song and each show unique.