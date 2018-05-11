 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541.993.8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:May 11, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

P.T. Barton

Labeling music isn’t a simple task these days. Come to a PT Barton show and you’ll pass through a landscape that includes alternative, folk, americanna, rock, bluegrass and plain spontaneity. And while each performance is different, the energy and love for the music always comes through. Building on a foundation of finger-style and flat-picked guitar, Barton adds vocals, percussion, harmonica, and banjo to create a variety of sounds from his one man act. Creating each sound entirely through live performance makes each song and each show unique.

Labeling music isn’t a simple task these days. Come to a PT Barton show and you’ll pass through a landscape that includes alternative, folk, americanna, rock, bluegrass and plain spontaneity. And while each performance is different, the energy and love for the music always comes through. Building on a foundation of finger-style and flat-picked guitar, Barton adds vocals, percussion, harmonica, ...
The Pines Tasting Room
The Pines Tasting Room 97031 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS