Location:Patton Valley Vineyard
Map:9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
Phone: 5039853445
Email:justina@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://pattonvalley.com
All Dates:May 20, 2018 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Pétillant Naturel & Oyster Party

Join us Sunday, May 20th from 12pm to 2pm for our Pétillant Naturel Oyster Party. We will be pouring a special flight including samples of the 2017 Rosé Pét Nat along with the very limited production 2017 Riesling Pét Nat! Not only will we be pouring samples for the Riesling Pét Nat, but you will be able to order futures of the 2018 that day, and that day, only.

To top it off, enjoy the perfect pairing of Pét Nat & Oysters provided by Northwest Fresh Seafood Company along with gourmet cheeses and charcuterie.

Not sure what Pét Nat is? A Pétillant Naturel is a naturally sparkling wine. Made in the ancient method, this wine is bottled towards the end of primary fermentation. It is then left in bottle, resulting in a sparkling wine that is unfiltered and extremely unique to each place it is made.

Each year we sell futures for our Rosé Pét Nat and never make more, so come party and order your bottles of 2018!

Pét Nat & Oyster Party Tickets:

Wine Club Members & 2017 Pét Nat Buyers: $15 per person

Retail: $25 per person

Visit the below link to purchase tickets.
http://pattonvalley.orderport.net/product-details/0293/Pet-Nat-and-Oyster-Ticket

 

Fee: $25

