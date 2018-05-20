Pétillant Naturel & Oyster Party

Join us Sunday, May 20th from 12pm to 2pm for our Pétillant Naturel Oyster Party. We will be pouring a special flight including samples of the 2017 Rosé Pét Nat along with the very limited production 2017 Riesling Pét Nat! Not only will we be pouring samples for the Riesling Pét Nat, but you will be able to order futures of the 2018 that day, and that day, only.



To top it off, enjoy the perfect pairing of Pét Nat & Oysters provided by Northwest Fresh Seafood Company along with gourmet cheeses and charcuterie.



Not sure what Pét Nat is? A Pétillant Naturel is a naturally sparkling wine. Made in the ancient method, this wine is bottled towards the end of primary fermentation. It is then left in bottle, resulting in a sparkling wine that is unfiltered and extremely unique to each place it is made.



Each year we sell futures for our Rosé Pét Nat and never make more, so come party and order your bottles of 2018!



Pét Nat & Oyster Party Tickets:



Wine Club Members & 2017 Pét Nat Buyers: $15 per person



Retail: $25 per person



Visit the below link to purchase tickets.

http://pattonvalley.orderport.net/product-details/0293/Pet-Nat-and-Oyster-Ticket

