|Location:
|Park Avenue Fine Wines
|Map:
|626 SW Park Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97205
|Phone:
|5039145595
|Email:
|events@parkavenuewines.com
|Website:
|http://626 SW Park Avenue
|All Dates:
Original Vines: Eyrie Winemaker Dinner
Oregon Wine's prodigal son, Jason Lett returns to Park Avenue with a stunning lineup of wines from the Original Vines series crafted from the first vines his father planted in the late '60s. A decadent five-course meal to accompany this piece of Oregon Wine History.
Guest chef to be announced.
Fee: $200
