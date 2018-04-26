 Calendar Home
Location:Park Avenue Fine Wines
Map:626 SW Park Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97205
Phone: 5039145595
Email:events@parkavenuewines.com
Website:http://626 SW Park Avenue
All Dates:Apr 26, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Original Vines: Eyrie Winemaker Dinner

Oregon Wine's prodigal son, Jason Lett returns to Park Avenue with a stunning lineup of wines from the Original Vines series crafted from the first vines his father planted in the late '60s. A decadent five-course meal to accompany this piece of Oregon Wine History.
Guest chef to be announced.

 Fee: $200

Eyrie: Original Vines Winemaker Dinner with Jason Lett

Park Avenue Fine Wines
Park Avenue Fine Wines 97205 626 SW Park Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97205
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS