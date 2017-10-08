Oregon Women's Half Marathon & 5K

Welcome to the inaugural Oregon Women's Half Marathon & 5K! Start and finish at Noble Estate Urban Tasting Room. Water stations will be provided throughout the course. Half marathon finishers all receive medallions and medals for top three age group finishers for half and 5K. Ticket includes complimentary mimosa or beer for those over 21. Must be 15+ to participate in the half marathon, 5K is open to all ages. Long sleeve shirts available for purchase. Men welcome!

Fee: $25 - $75