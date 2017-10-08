 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban Tasting Room
Map:560 Commercial St, Eugene, Oregon 97402
Phone: 541.731.3507
Website:http://www.pinkbuffaloracing.com/owh.html
All Dates:Oct 8, 2017 7:30 am - 12:00 pm

Oregon Women's Half Marathon & 5K

Welcome to the inaugural Oregon Women's Half Marathon & 5K! Start and finish at Noble Estate Urban Tasting Room. Water stations will be provided throughout the course. Half marathon finishers all receive medallions and medals for top three age group finishers for half and 5K. Ticket includes complimentary mimosa or beer for those over 21. Must be 15+ to participate in the half marathon, 5K is open to all ages. Long sleeve shirts available for purchase. Men welcome!

 

Fee: $25 - $75

Welcome to the inaugural Oregon Women's Half Marathon & 5K!

Noble Estate Urban Tasting Room
Noble Estate Urban Tasting Room 97402 560 Commercial St, Eugene, Oregon 97402
October (2017)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS