|Noble Estate Urban
|560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|http://www.pinkbuffaloracing.com/owh-register.html
Oregon Women's Half Marathon
Inaugural Oregon Women's Half Marathon is set for Sunday, October 8th.
- Fern Ridge Path
- Start & Finish at Noble Estate Urban Tasting Room
- 7 Water/GU Aid Stations
- Chip Timing by Eclectic Edge Racing
- Half Marathon Finisher Medallions
- Age Group Medallions for Half Marathon & 5K
- Complimentary Mimosa for 21+
- Unwind Foot Spas at Finish
- Men Are Welcome!
Fee: $50-70
Fall 5k and Half Marathon starting and ending at Noble Estate Urban.