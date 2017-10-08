Oregon Women's Half Marathon

Inaugural Oregon Women's Half Marathon is set for Sunday, October 8th.



- Fern Ridge Path

- Start & Finish at Noble Estate Urban Tasting Room

- 7 Water/GU Aid Stations

- Chip Timing by Eclectic Edge Racing

- Half Marathon Finisher Medallions

- Age Group Medallions for Half Marathon & 5K

- Complimentary Mimosa for 21+

- Unwind Foot Spas at Finish

- Men Are Welcome!

Fee: $50-70