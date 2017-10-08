 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://www.pinkbuffaloracing.com/owh-register.html
All Dates:Oct 8, 2017 7:30 am - 2:00 pm

Oregon Women's Half Marathon

Inaugural Oregon Women's Half Marathon is set for Sunday, October 8th.

- Fern Ridge Path
- Start & Finish at Noble Estate Urban Tasting Room
- 7 Water/GU Aid Stations
- Chip Timing by Eclectic Edge Racing
- Half Marathon Finisher Medallions
- Age Group Medallions for Half Marathon & 5K
- Complimentary Mimosa for 21+
- Unwind Foot Spas at Finish
- Men Are Welcome!

 

Fee: $50-70

Fall 5k and Half Marathon starting and ending at Noble Estate Urban.

Noble Estate Urban
Noble Estate Urban 97402 560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
October (2017)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS