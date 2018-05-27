|Location:
|Calcagno Cellars Winery
|Map:
|336 E Historic Columbia River Hwy, Troutdale, OR 97060
|Phone:
|503.618.VINO (8466)
|Email:
|Tastingroom@calcagnocellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.calcagnocellars.com
|All Dates:
Oregon Wine Country Weekend
Oregon Wine Country Weekend starts Thursday at Calcagno Cellars! Pouring our much anticipated 2015 VinTino Malbec-Cabernet and sharing details of our exclusive Wine Club memberships & benefits. Yes!! Wine Club is here!
Thursday & Friday 3-7pm
Saturday 1-7pm
Sunday & Monday 12-4pm