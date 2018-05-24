 Calendar Home
Location:Calcagno Cellars Winery
Map:336 E Historic Columbia River Hwy, Troutdale, OR 97060
Phone: 503.618.VINO (8466)
Email:Tastingroom@calcagnocellars.com
Website:http://www.calcagnocellars.com
All Dates:May 24, 2018 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
May 25, 2018 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
May 26, 2018 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
May 27, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
May 28, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Oregon Wine Country Weekend

Oregon Wine Country Weekend starts Thursday at Calcagno Cellars! Pouring our much anticipated 2015 VinTino Malbec-Cabernet and sharing details of our exclusive Wine Club memberships & benefits. Yes!! Wine Club is here!
Thursday & Friday 3-7pm
Saturday 1-7pm
Sunday & Monday 12-4pm

Oregon Wine Country Weekend starts Thursday at Calcagno Cellars! Pouring our much anticipated 2015 VinTino Malbec-Cabernet and sharing details of our exclusive Wine Club memberships & benefits. Yes!! Wine Club is here!Thursday & Friday 3-7pmSaturday 1-7pmSunday & Monday 12-4pm
Calcagno Cellars Winery
Calcagno Cellars Winery 97060 336 E Historic Columbia River Hwy, Troutdale, OR 97060
May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS