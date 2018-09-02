 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate
Map:16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Email:oregonwinecountryhalf@motivsports.com
Website:http://https://www.motivrunning.com/oregon-wine-country-halfmarathon/
All Dates:Sep 2, 2018 7:00 am - 12:00 pm

Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon

The Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon is truly a hidden gem, offering an experience unique to any of its sister events in the Destination Races Wine Country Half Marathon series. Hosted in Yamhill County in the heart of the Willamette Valley, participants rave about the small-town charm, incredible sunrise views, scenic course, great wines, and post-race Wine & Music Festival, presented by Ken Wright Cellars. The 13.1 mile scenic course starts at Stoller Family Estate and finishes in downtown Carlton. Race options include the Half Marathon or the 2-Person Relay Team (6.1 and 7.0 mile legs).

 

Fee: $100-$275

Your perfect half marathon in the heart of the Willamette Valley

Stoller Family Estate
Stoller Family Estate 16161 16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
