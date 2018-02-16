 Calendar Home
Map:Yamhill Valley, Oregon
Oregon Truffle Festival Weekend 2: Yamhill Valley

The James Beard Legacy: A Celebration of “America’s First Foodie” in Oregon’s wine and truffle country.

Native Oregonian James Beard was a longtime champion of Oregon truffles and proclaimed them as equals to their more expensive and established European counterparts. As an ode to James Beard and his advocacy for Oregon truffles, the 2018 Oregon Truffle Festival’s wine country weekend will celebrate James Beard’s culinary legacy.

Yamhill Valley, Oregon
