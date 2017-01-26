 Calendar Home
Location:Willamette Valley
All Dates:Jan 20, 2017 - Jan 22, 2017
Jan 26, 2017 - Jan 29, 2017

Oregon Truffle Festival

January 20-22, 2017         Newberg to McMinnville… you don’t want to miss this!                                                                                                                                    Dave Arnold and Harold McGee, two of the most influential food scientists in the world, will take you deep into the mystery of truffles. Choose one of two packages focused on the hunt or on preparation: Terroir of Truffles Culinary Adventurer

January 26, 2017               The Joriad                                                                                                                                                                                                                      North American Truffle Dog Championship

January 26-29, 2017         Eugene and Surrounds                                                                                                                                                                                            Stellar chefs, truffles, wine, and dogs make the OTF in Eugene unique and wonderful. Choose one of these weekends designed to exceed your expectations: The Urban Forager, The Epicurious, The Gourmand, or The Truffle Growers Adventure

 

TICKETS AND EVENTDESCRIPTIONS: www.oregontrufflefestival.com

The only event of its kind in the country, and the foremost wintertime culinary event in the Pacific Northwest.

Willamette Valley
Willamette Valley
© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

