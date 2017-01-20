|Location:
|Willamette Valley
|All Dates:
Oregon Truffle Festival
January 20-22, 2017 Newberg to McMinnville… you don’t want to miss this! Dave Arnold and Harold McGee, two of the most influential food scientists in the world, will take you deep into the mystery of truffles. Choose one of two packages focused on the hunt or on preparation: Terroir of Truffles Culinary Adventurer
January 26, 2017 The Joriad North American Truffle Dog Championship
January 26-29, 2017 Eugene and Surrounds Stellar chefs, truffles, wine, and dogs make the OTF in Eugene unique and wonderful. Choose one of these weekends designed to exceed your expectations: The Urban Forager, The Epicurious, The Gourmand, or The Truffle Growers Adventure
TICKETS AND EVENTDESCRIPTIONS: www.oregontrufflefestival.com
The only event of its kind in the country, and the foremost wintertime culinary event in the Pacific Northwest.