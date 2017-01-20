Location: Willamette Valley All Dates: Jan 20, 2017 - Jan 22, 2017

Jan 26, 2017 - Jan 29, 2017



Oregon Truffle Festival

January 20-22, 2017 Newberg to McMinnville… you don’t want to miss this! Dave Arnold and Harold McGee, two of the most influential food scientists in the world, will take you deep into the mystery of truffles. Choose one of two packages focused on the hunt or on preparation: Terroir of Truffles Culinary Adventurer

January 26, 2017 The Joriad North American Truffle Dog Championship

January 26-29, 2017 Eugene and Surrounds Stellar chefs, truffles, wine, and dogs make the OTF in Eugene unique and wonderful. Choose one of these weekends designed to exceed your expectations: The Urban Forager, The Epicurious, The Gourmand, or The Truffle Growers Adventure

TICKETS AND EVENTDESCRIPTIONS: www.oregontrufflefestival.com