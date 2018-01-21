Oregon Tempranillo Celebration - Grand Tasting

The Oregon Tempranillo Celebration Grand Tasting is an event solely focused on this versatile and delicious grape!



Tempranillo's thick-skinned, deep blue-black berries are high in color and extract. As a finished wine it can be enjoyed immediately or it can make wines that are very elegant, with great structure and aging potential.



While Tempranillo has always been prominent in Spanish wines, it has now gained a foothold in the U.S. In fact, Tempranillo seems particularly well suited to southern Oregon’s climate. With 414 total acres in state, 318 are in Southern Oregon which accounts for 77% of the state’s total planted acreage.



Join us in Portland for tastes of wine, plentiful tapas, and your own keepsake glass.

Fee: $75