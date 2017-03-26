 Calendar Home
Location:August Cellars Tasting Room
Map:14000 NE Quarry Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-6766 x115
Email:mary.ellen@augustcellars.com
Website:http://www.augustcellars.com
All Dates:Mar 24, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 25, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 26, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Oregon Oak Opportunity

Oregon Oak Opportunity. Come taste two sequential vintages of pinor noir aged in a unique strain of Oregon oak that is not as strong as American Oak. March 24 - 26 August Cellars will have both the 2009 and 2010 Willamette Valley Oak Barrel Select Pinot Noir open for tasting. These wines offer layered complexity with well balanced oak. One weekend only. Join us for this flavor of Oregon. Other wines will round out the flight.

Fee: $12 Flight Fee for 6 tastes. Fee is waived with a two bottle purchase.

Unique Willamette Valley Pinot Noir barreled in Oregon Oak.

