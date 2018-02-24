Oregon Chardonnay Celebration

Grand Seminar | 1-2:30 p.m. | The Style Council - Fashioning Oregon Chardonnay

Join Josh Bergström, Bergström Wines; Jason Lett, The Eyrie Vineyards; Anna Matzinger, Matzinger Davies Wine Co.; John Paul, Cameron; Wynne Peterson-Nedry, CHEHALEM, and Thomas Savre, Lingua Franca, for a tasting and discussion on winemaking techniques that best express Oregon Chardonnay. Moderated by Patrick Comiskey, senior correspondent, Wine & Spirits.



Grand Tasting | 3-5:30 p.m. | Exploration of Style

Sample over 50 Oregon Chardonnays and light hors d'oeuvres at this walkaround tasting showcasing the breadth and depth of the varietal in the state.



Seminar & Tasting - $170

Tasting only - $85

Tickets online at www.oregonchardonnaycelebration.org

Fee: $85-$170