|Location:
|The Allison Inn & Spa
|Map:
|2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5034728964
|Email:
|info@oregonchardonnaycelebration.org
|Website:
|http://2525 Allison Ln
|All Dates:
Oregon Chardonnay Celebration
Grand Seminar | 1-2:30 p.m. | The Style Council - Fashioning Oregon Chardonnay
Join Josh Bergström, Bergström Wines; Jason Lett, The Eyrie Vineyards; Anna Matzinger, Matzinger Davies Wine Co.; John Paul, Cameron; Wynne Peterson-Nedry, CHEHALEM, and Thomas Savre, Lingua Franca, for a tasting and discussion on winemaking techniques that best express Oregon Chardonnay. Moderated by Patrick Comiskey, senior correspondent, Wine & Spirits.
Grand Tasting | 3-5:30 p.m. | Exploration of Style
Sample over 50 Oregon Chardonnays and light hors d'oeuvres at this walkaround tasting showcasing the breadth and depth of the varietal in the state.
Seminar & Tasting - $170
Tasting only - $85
Tickets online at www.oregonchardonnaycelebration.org
Fee: $85-$170
