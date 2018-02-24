 Calendar Home
Location:The Allison Inn & Spa
Map:2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5034728964
Email:info@oregonchardonnaycelebration.org
Website:http://2525 Allison Ln
All Dates:Feb 24, 2018 1:00 pm - 5:30 pm Seminar 1-2:30 p.m. Tasting 3-5:30 p.m.

Oregon Chardonnay Celebration

Grand Seminar | 1-2:30 p.m. | The Style Council - Fashioning Oregon Chardonnay
Join Josh Bergström, Bergström Wines; Jason Lett, The Eyrie Vineyards; Anna Matzinger, Matzinger Davies Wine Co.; John Paul, Cameron; Wynne Peterson-Nedry, CHEHALEM, and Thomas Savre, Lingua Franca, for a tasting and discussion on winemaking techniques that best express Oregon Chardonnay. Moderated by Patrick Comiskey, senior correspondent, Wine & Spirits.

Grand Tasting | 3-5:30 p.m. | Exploration of Style
Sample over 50 Oregon Chardonnays and light hors d'oeuvres at this walkaround tasting showcasing the breadth and depth of the varietal in the state.

Seminar & Tasting - $170
Tasting only - $85
Tickets online at www.oregonchardonnaycelebration.org

Fee: $85-$170

2018 Oregon Chardonnay Celebration The Style Council - Fashioning Oregon Chardonnay

The Allison Inn & Spa
The Allison Inn & Spa 97132 2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS