Oregon Chardonnay Celebration

Join RAY ISLE, Food & Wine magazine’s executive wine editor, as he leads a tour through Oregon Chardonnay country. From the windy slopes of the Columbia Gorge, south through the picturesque rolling hills of the Willamette Valley, and onward to southern Oregon’s dramatic high elevation sites, taste along with Ray and our winemaker panelists.

Through imagery, words, and wine, they’ll share why Oregon’s diverse terrain provides ideal microclimates for showcasing Chardonnay’s many facets.

… then Experience the ultimate Chardonnay Grand Tasting

After the seminar, your journey continues at the GRAND TASTING, where you’ll explore more than 40 Oregon Chardonnays, sampling the breadth and depth of Oregon Chardonnay, making pit stops along the way to enjoy light Chardonnay-friendly hors d’œuvres.

Please note, if you cannot attend both events, there are tickets available for the Grand Tasting only.

For details regarding speakers and participating wineries, please visit the Oregon Chardonnay Celebration website here:

Oregon Chardonnay Celebration

Tickets: https://intlpinotnoirassoc.ticketspice.com/oregon-chardonnay-celebration-2017.