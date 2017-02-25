Oregon Chardonnay Celebration

Join RAY ISLE, Food & Wine magazine’s executive wine editor, as he leads a tour through Oregon Chardonnay country. From the windy slopes of the Columbia Gorge, south through the picturesque rolling hills of the Willamette Valley, and onward to southern Oregon’s dramatic high elevation sites, taste along with Ray and our winemaker panelists.



Through imagery, words, and wine, they’ll share why Oregon’s diverse terrain provides ideal microclimates for showcasing Chardonnay’s many facets.



After the seminar, taste more than 40 Oregon Chardonnays from our 2017 Featured Wineries, sampling the breadth and depth of Oregon Chardonnay. Make pit-stops along your journey to enjoy light Chardonnay-friendly hors d’œuvres.

Fee: $170 Seminar & Grand Tasting, $85 Grand Tasting only