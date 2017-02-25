 Calendar Home
Location:The Allison Inn & Spa
Map:232 NE Oregon St, McMinnville, OR 97132
Phone: 503-883-9160
Email:info@oregonchardonnaycelebration.org
Website:http://www.oregonchardonnaycelebration.org
All Dates:Feb 25, 2017 1:00 pm - 5:30 pm Seminar, 1-3 p.m. Tasting, 3-5:30 p.m.

Oregon Chardonnay Celebration

Join RAY ISLE, Food & Wine magazine’s executive wine editor, as he leads a tour through Oregon Chardonnay country. From the windy slopes of the Columbia Gorge, south through the picturesque rolling hills of the Willamette Valley, and onward to southern Oregon’s dramatic high elevation sites, taste along with Ray and our winemaker panelists.

Through imagery, words, and wine, they’ll share why Oregon’s diverse terrain provides ideal microclimates for showcasing Chardonnay’s many facets.

After the seminar, taste more than 40 Oregon Chardonnays from our 2017 Featured Wineries, sampling the breadth and depth of Oregon Chardonnay. Make pit-stops along your journey to enjoy light Chardonnay-friendly hors d’œuvres.

 

Fee: $170 Seminar & Grand Tasting, $85 Grand Tasting only

Educational seminar and tasting focused on Oregon Chardonnay.

The Allison Inn & Spa
