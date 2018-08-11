Open House

Come visit us on Saturday, August 11th (11am to 3pm) and taste our current highly-acclaimed releases, as well as a special flight of library wines.



Enjoy spectacular wines, fantastic views and tasty appetizers at our winery. We will be offering special event-only pricing on our wines.



Pamplin Family Winery is a family-owned and operated winery that focuses on crafting the finest Cabernet Sauvignon-based wines with grapes sourced from top vineyards in the Columbia Valley AVA's of Walla Walla, Horse Heaven Hills, Red Mountain and Rattlesnake Hills.

Fee: $15