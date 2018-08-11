|Location:
|Pamplin Family Winery
|Map:
|31235 NE Bell Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
|Phone:
|5035380225
|Email:
|art@pamplinfamilywinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.pamplinfamilywinery.com
|All Dates:
Open House
Come visit us on Saturday, August 11th (11am to 3pm) and taste our current highly-acclaimed releases, as well as a special flight of library wines.
Enjoy spectacular wines, fantastic views and tasty appetizers at our winery. We will be offering special event-only pricing on our wines.
Pamplin Family Winery is a family-owned and operated winery that focuses on crafting the finest Cabernet Sauvignon-based wines with grapes sourced from top vineyards in the Columbia Valley AVA's of Walla Walla, Horse Heaven Hills, Red Mountain and Rattlesnake Hills.
Fee: $15