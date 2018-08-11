 Calendar Home
Location:Pamplin Family Winery
Map:31235 NE Bell Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 5035380225
Email:art@pamplinfamilywinery.com
Website:http://www.pamplinfamilywinery.com
All Dates:Aug 11, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Open House

Come visit us on Saturday, August 11th (11am to 3pm) and taste our current highly-acclaimed releases, as well as a special flight of library wines.

Enjoy spectacular wines, fantastic views and tasty appetizers at our winery. We will be offering special event-only pricing on our wines.

Pamplin Family Winery is a family-owned and operated winery that focuses on crafting the finest Cabernet Sauvignon-based wines with grapes sourced from top vineyards in the Columbia Valley AVA's of Walla Walla, Horse Heaven Hills, Red Mountain and Rattlesnake Hills.

 

Fee: $15

Come visit us on Saturday, August 11th (11am to 3pm) and taste our current highly-acclaimed releases, as well as a special flight of library wines.Enjoy spectacular wines, fantastic views and tasty appetizers at our winery. We will be offering special event-only pricing on our wines.Pamplin Family Winery is a family-owned and operated winery that focuses on crafting the finest Cabernet Sauvignon-based ...
Pamplin Family Winery
Pamplin Family Winery 31235 31235 NE Bell Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS