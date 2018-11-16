 Calendar Home
Location:Durant (Formerly Red Ridge Farms)
Map:5510 NE Breyman Orchards Rd,Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/olio-nuovo-festival-at-durant-formerly-red-ridge-farm/
All Dates:Nov 16, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Olio Nuovo Festival at Durant (formerly Red Ridge)

 

Your first chance to taste and purchase this season’s fresh, unfiltered extra virgin olive oil from Durant Olive Mill (formerly Oregon Olive Mill). Fresh Olio Nuovo is paired with complimentary seasonal appetizers and Durant Vineyards estate wine. Join us for a tour of our Olioteca (olive mill), enjoy live Italian music and experience some of Oregon’s top food producers at our Local Marketplace. Shop holiday greens and décor at our Gift Shop . Bring the kids and make your own olive branch crown!

 

Complimentary Event · All Ages Welcome

