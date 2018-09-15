 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:Sep 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm Live music 3-6pm

Old Vine Zin Release Party

We are so excited for the new vintage of our flagship Old Vine Zinfandel. The 2017 is delicious and we can’t wait to share it with you on Saturday, Sept. 15th at The Pines Tasting Room located in downtown Hood River, OR. Live music with Two Spirit Jazz from 3-6pm.

Come join us in celebrating the release of our Old Vine Zinfandel. Sit down and relax in our cozy tasting room with a glass of wine, a sampling of hors d’oeuvres, and live music from Two Spirit Jazz billowing out the open garage door. Taste our lineup of new releases (including our Old Vine Zin), crowd-favorites, and even some special library reserve wines. In honor of this special occasion we will also be offering some fantastic discounts on wine so you can stock up for the red wine-drinking weather ahead.
Copper Club members, this is a great time to take a trip out the Gorge to pick up your September wine and enjoy special member benefits.
No tickets necessary. Please leave your pets at home.
We look forward to seeing you soon!

Come try our newest vintage of Old Vine Zin. Specials on wine all day!

The Pines Tasting Room
The Pines Tasting Room 97031 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS