Old Vine Zin Release Party

We are so excited for the new vintage of our flagship Old Vine Zinfandel. The 2017 is delicious and we can’t wait to share it with you on Saturday, Sept. 15th at The Pines Tasting Room located in downtown Hood River, OR. Live music with Two Spirit Jazz from 3-6pm.



Come join us in celebrating the release of our Old Vine Zinfandel. Sit down and relax in our cozy tasting room with a glass of wine, a sampling of hors d’oeuvres, and live music from Two Spirit Jazz billowing out the open garage door. Taste our lineup of new releases (including our Old Vine Zin), crowd-favorites, and even some special library reserve wines. In honor of this special occasion we will also be offering some fantastic discounts on wine so you can stock up for the red wine-drinking weather ahead.

Copper Club members, this is a great time to take a trip out the Gorge to pick up your September wine and enjoy special member benefits.

No tickets necessary. Please leave your pets at home.

We look forward to seeing you soon!