|Location:
|Keeler Estate Vineyards
|Map:
|5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|503-687-2618
|Email:
|hospitality@keelerestatevineyard.com
|Website:
|http://keelerestatevineyard.com/
|All Dates:
OktoberFest: Bratwurst & Beer at Keeler Estate
Prost! We are celebrating the start of Harvest and Gabriele's German heritage with OktoberFest! We'll have Mt. Angel Sausage Company's Bratwurst hot off the grill, plus a selection of Rogue Beer as a special addition to our Open Air Tasting Room.
Saturdays & Sundays from 12-3 pm, through Oct. 1st; weather permitting. #WVHARVEST2017