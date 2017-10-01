 Calendar Home
Location:Keeler Estate Vineyards
Map:5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 503-687-2618
Email:hospitality@keelerestatevineyard.com
Website:http://keelerestatevineyard.com/
All Dates:Sep 30, 2017 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Oct 1, 2017 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

OktoberFest: Bratwurst & Beer at Keeler Estate

Prost! We are celebrating the start of Harvest and Gabriele's German heritage with OktoberFest! We'll have Mt. Angel Sausage Company's Bratwurst hot off the grill, plus a selection of Rogue Beer as a special addition to our Open Air Tasting Room.

Saturdays & Sundays from 12-3 pm, through Oct. 1st; weather permitting. #WVHARVEST2017

Keeler Estate Vineyards
Keeler Estate Vineyards 97101 5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, Oregon 97101
