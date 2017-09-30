OktoberFest: Bratwurst & Beer at Keeler Estate

Prost! We are celebrating the start of Harvest and Gabriele's German heritage with OktoberFest! We'll have Mt. Angel Sausage Company's Bratwurst hot off the grill, plus a selection of Rogue Beer as a special addition to our Open Air Tasting Room.



Saturdays & Sundays from 12-3 pm, through Oct. 1st; weather permitting. #WVHARVEST2017