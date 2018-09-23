|Location:
|Keeler Estate Vineyard
|Map:
|5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, OR 97101
|Phone:
|503.687.2618
|Email:
|info@keelerestatevineyard.com
|Website:
|http://keelerestatevineyard.com/
|All Dates:
OktoberFest at Keeler Estate
Prost! We are celebrating the start of Harvest and our German heritage with OktoberFest! Join us at Keeler Estate Vineyard for Beer and Bratwursts, in addition to our regular wine tastings. Plus live, retro rock n roll from our friends Amos True and the Easy Targets from 1 to 4 pm. Let's party!
Oktoberfest beer and bratwursts, live music and wine at Keeler Estate Vineyard in Amity