Location:Keeler Estate Vineyard
Map:5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 503.687.2618
Email:info@keelerestatevineyard.com
Website:http://keelerestatevineyard.com/
All Dates:Sep 23, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

OktoberFest at Keeler Estate

Prost! We are celebrating the start of Harvest and our German heritage with OktoberFest! Join us at Keeler Estate Vineyard for Beer and Bratwursts, in addition to our regular wine tastings. Plus live, retro rock n roll from our friends Amos True and the Easy Targets from 1 to 4 pm. Let's party!

Oktoberfest beer and bratwursts, live music and wine at Keeler Estate Vineyard in Amity

Keeler Estate Vineyard
5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, OR 97101
