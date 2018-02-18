|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525
|Phone:
|541-855-5330
|Email:
|website@cliffcreekwines.com
|Website:
|http://www.cliffcreek.com
|All Dates:
Odd Syrah Verticals
Enjoy our '13, '11 and '09 Vintages, keeping winemakers on their toes while simultaneously producing some memorable and delicious wines.
Odd Syrah Verticals
Enjoy our '13, '11 and '09 Vintages, keeping winemakers on their toes while simultaneously producing some memorable and delicious wines.
Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room
Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room 97525 1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525