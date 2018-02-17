 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525
Phone: 541-855-5330
Email:website@cliffcreekwines.com
Website:http://www.cliffcreek.com
All Dates:Feb 17, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Feb 18, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Odd Syrah Verticals

Enjoy our '13, '11 and '09 Vintages, keeping winemakers on their toes while simultaneously producing some memorable and delicious wines.

Enjoy our '13, '11 and '09 Vintages, keeping winemakers on their toes while simultaneously producing some memorable and delicious wines.
Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room
Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room 97525 1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525
February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS