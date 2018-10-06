|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|503-648-8198
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/oak-knoll-winery-4th-annual-harvest-dinner.html
|All Dates:
Oak Knoll Winery 4th Annual Harvest Dinner
Join the harvest team for a night of fun, food, friends, and wine.
We will be greated with a 5 course dinner paired with our award winning wines.
Tickets $95 per person
Club Members, $85 per person (2 members per party)
Call the winery to reserve your limited seating spot.
Fee: $95