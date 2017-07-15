 Calendar Home
Location:Kathken park
Map:5739 Orchard Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Jul 15, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm gate opens 6pm. Entry collected there.

NW Women Blues w/Sonny Hess & Joanne Broh

We are proud to feature the Northwest Women Rhythm & Blues with Sonny Hess & Joanne Broh & company onstage in the park for our summer music series this year!
This unique show is comprised of the top female performers in Portland and the northwest blues scene. Sonny Hess plays lead guitar & vocals and has won numerous awards for her work. Each and every performance is unique, exciting and fun.
We sure hope you can come to this show. Be sure to bring a jacket/blanket & camp chair for your comfort. Food & beverages provided for purchase. No children, dogs, outside food or beverages, ice chests or refunds. Call 503-316-3911 for tickets & table reservations.

 

Fee: $10 per person

