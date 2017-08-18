 Calendar Home
Location:Legacy Estate Vineyard
Map:1600 Oak Grove Rd, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-623-2405
Email:stephanie@eolahillswinery.com
Website:http://eolahillswinery.com/concerts/
All Dates:Aug 18, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Nu Shooz Concert at Legacy Estate Vineyard

Join us for Wine Country Rocks Summer Concert Series held at our 160 - acre scenic vineyard property just 10 minutes west of Salem. Concert doors open at 6 pm. Concert from 7 pm - 9pm. Enjoy wine tasting, gourmet local food options, lakeside viewing, and live music in the heart of the Willamette Valley.

You are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Parking available on site, a short walk to venue so bring comfortable shoes. No outside food or beverages please, thank you!

Fee: $25.00

