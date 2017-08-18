|Location:
|Legacy Estate Vineyard
|Map:
|1600 Oak Grove Rd, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-623-2405
|Email:
|stephanie@eolahillswinery.com
|Website:
|http://eolahillswinery.com/concerts/
|All Dates:
Nu Shooz Concert at Legacy Estate Vineyard
Join us for Wine Country Rocks Summer Concert Series held at our 160 - acre scenic vineyard property just 10 minutes west of Salem. Concert doors open at 6 pm. Concert from 7 pm - 9pm. Enjoy wine tasting, gourmet local food options, lakeside viewing, and live music in the heart of the Willamette Valley.
You are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Parking available on site, a short walk to venue so bring comfortable shoes. No outside food or beverages please, thank you!
Fee: $25.00