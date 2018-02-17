 Calendar Home
Location:Soléna Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503.662.3700
Email:yamhilltr@solenaestate.com
Website:http://www.solenaestate.com/events/#event|nos-amis-club-fete-and-pick-up-party|77
All Dates:Feb 17, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nos Amis Club Fête and Pick-up Party

All Nos Amis club members and their guests are invited to join us for our first wines release of 2018! We mean, what better way is there to commit to your New Years’ resolution of drinking better wine?

Appetizers will be served and all club members will have their first shipment of the year available to collect.

Complimentary for club members and their guests.

 

Fee: $25 per person/Complimentary for Nos Amis members

Our Club Fete parties celebrate you!

Soléna Estate
Soléna Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS