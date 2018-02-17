|Location:
|Soléna Estate
|Map:
|17096 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|503.662.3700
|Email:
|yamhilltr@solenaestate.com
|Website:
|http://www.solenaestate.com/events/#event|nos-amis-club-fete-and-pick-up-party|77
|All Dates:
Nos Amis Club Fête and Pick-up Party
All Nos Amis club members and their guests are invited to join us for our first wines release of 2018! We mean, what better way is there to commit to your New Years’ resolution of drinking better wine?
Appetizers will be served and all club members will have their first shipment of the year available to collect.
Complimentary for club members and their guests.
Fee: $25 per person/Complimentary for Nos Amis members
Our Club Fete parties celebrate you!