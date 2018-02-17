Nos Amis Club Fête and Pick-up Party

All Nos Amis club members and their guests are invited to join us for our first wines release of 2018! We mean, what better way is there to commit to your New Years’ resolution of drinking better wine?



Appetizers will be served and all club members will have their first shipment of the year available to collect.



Complimentary for club members and their guests.

Fee: $25 per person/Complimentary for Nos Amis members