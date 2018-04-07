 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR, 97123, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/north-willamette-vintners-wine-trail-weekend-oak-knoll-winery/
All Dates:Apr 7, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

North Willamette Vintners Wine Trail Weekend @ Oak Knoll Winery

Use Promo Code: OakKnollWT to receive $5 off your ticket.

$60 – Weekend Pass
$40 – Single Day Pass
$20 – Designated Driver (DD)

Along your journey you may taste a new release, reserve label, or barrel tasting served by a winemaker while enjoying culinary samples carefully selected to enhance each wine. Discover each individual winery through tours, one-of-a-kind demonstrations, and hand-on activities. Guests will also enjoy handcrafted foods, gifts and other products by local artisans at our wineries for this special weekend. From experienced wine lovers to novice wine tasters, the North Willamette Wine Trail has something for everyone.

16 Participating wineries include:

A Blooming Hill Vineyard
Apolloni Vineyards
Ardiri Winery & Vineyards
Blizzard Wines
David Hill Vineyard & Winery
Elk Cove Vineyards
Helvetia Vineyards & Winery
Kramer Vineyards
Montinore Estate
Oak Knoll Winery
Patton Valley Vineyards
Plum Hill Vineyards
Risdall Ranch Winery
Ruby Vineyard & Winery
Saki One
Tualatin Estate Vineyards

Tickets: http://nwvintners.org/events-calendar-for-north-willamette-vintners/box-office.

Use Promo Code: OakKnollWT to receive $5 off your ticket. $60 – Weekend Pass$40 – Single Day Pass$20 – Designated Driver (DD) Along your journey you may taste a new release, reserve label, or barrel tasting served by a winemaker while enjoying culinary samples carefully selected to enhance each wine. Discover each individual winery through tours, one-of-a-kind demonstrations, and ...
Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR, 97123, United States
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS