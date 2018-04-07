|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR, 97123, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/north-willamette-vintners-wine-trail-weekend-oak-knoll-winery/
|All Dates:
North Willamette Vintners Wine Trail Weekend @ Oak Knoll Winery
Use Promo Code: OakKnollWT to receive $5 off your ticket.
$60 – Weekend Pass
$40 – Single Day Pass
$20 – Designated Driver (DD)
Along your journey you may taste a new release, reserve label, or barrel tasting served by a winemaker while enjoying culinary samples carefully selected to enhance each wine. Discover each individual winery through tours, one-of-a-kind demonstrations, and hand-on activities. Guests will also enjoy handcrafted foods, gifts and other products by local artisans at our wineries for this special weekend. From experienced wine lovers to novice wine tasters, the North Willamette Wine Trail has something for everyone.
16 Participating wineries include:
A Blooming Hill Vineyard
Apolloni Vineyards
Ardiri Winery & Vineyards
Blizzard Wines
David Hill Vineyard & Winery
Elk Cove Vineyards
Helvetia Vineyards & Winery
Kramer Vineyards
Montinore Estate
Oak Knoll Winery
Patton Valley Vineyards
Plum Hill Vineyards
Risdall Ranch Winery
Ruby Vineyard & Winery
Saki One
Tualatin Estate Vineyards
Tickets: http://nwvintners.org/events-calendar-for-north-willamette-vintners/box-office.