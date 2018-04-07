North Willamette Vintners Wine Trail Weekend @ Oak Knoll Winery

Use Promo Code: OakKnollWT to receive $5 off your ticket.

$60 – Weekend Pass

$40 – Single Day Pass

$20 – Designated Driver (DD)

Along your journey you may taste a new release, reserve label, or barrel tasting served by a winemaker while enjoying culinary samples carefully selected to enhance each wine. Discover each individual winery through tours, one-of-a-kind demonstrations, and hand-on activities. Guests will also enjoy handcrafted foods, gifts and other products by local artisans at our wineries for this special weekend. From experienced wine lovers to novice wine tasters, the North Willamette Wine Trail has something for everyone.

16 Participating wineries include:

A Blooming Hill Vineyard

Apolloni Vineyards

Ardiri Winery & Vineyards

Blizzard Wines

David Hill Vineyard & Winery

Elk Cove Vineyards

Helvetia Vineyards & Winery

Kramer Vineyards

Montinore Estate

Oak Knoll Winery

Patton Valley Vineyards

Plum Hill Vineyards

Risdall Ranch Winery

Ruby Vineyard & Winery

Saki One

Tualatin Estate Vineyards

Tickets: http://nwvintners.org/events-calendar-for-north-willamette-vintners/box-office.