|Location:
|15 Wineries in the North Willamette Valley
|Map:
|14135 NW Timmerman Road, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
|Phone:
|503.941.0609
|Email:
|info@nwvintners.org
|Website:
|http://www.nwvintners.org
|All Dates:
North Willamette Vintners Wine Trail
The 10th annual North Willamette Vintners Wine Trail offers you a host of rich and diverse winery experiences accompanied by food and wine pairings. Learn the secret to the perfect dosage in sparkling wine, stitch together cuttings to graft a vine, test your skills with blind varietal identification, create your own white wine blend or try pinot noir from some of the oldest vines in the Willamette Valley. . . all in your first day of this spectacular two-day wine trail.
Your Wine Trail Kit includes a custom wine glass to commemorate the event, as well as a lanyard, both of which serve as your entry ticket. Upon completion of each experience, you will receive a unique button associated with that winery’s activity.
Designated drivers, thank you for ensuring safe and sober passage. Your ticket enables you to participate in all events, nosh on appetizers, and receive four universal complimentary wine tastings for future use at participating North Willamette Valley wineries.
Participating Wineries Include:
A Blooming Hill Vineyards
Apolloni Vineyards
Ardiri Vineyards
Blizzard Wines
David Hill Vineyard and Winery
Elk Cove Vineyards
Helvetia Vineyards
Kramer Vineyards
Oak Knoll Winery
Patton Valley Vineyards
Plum Hill Vineyards
Risdall Ranch Winery
Ruby Vineyard
SakeOne
Tualatin Estate
Use Code WineTrail18 for $5 discount per ticket purchased online by March 31.
Fee: $40 single day, $60 weekend
Unique wine exploration weekend in the North Willamette Valley featuring 15 wineries.