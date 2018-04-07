North Willamette Vintners Wine Trail

The 10th annual North Willamette Vintners Wine Trail offers you a host of rich and diverse winery experiences accompanied by food and wine pairings. Learn the secret to the perfect dosage in sparkling wine, stitch together cuttings to graft a vine, test your skills with blind varietal identification, create your own white wine blend or try pinot noir from some of the oldest vines in the Willamette Valley. . . all in your first day of this spectacular two-day wine trail.



Your Wine Trail Kit includes a custom wine glass to commemorate the event, as well as a lanyard, both of which serve as your entry ticket. Upon completion of each experience, you will receive a unique button associated with that winery’s activity.



Designated drivers, thank you for ensuring safe and sober passage. Your ticket enables you to participate in all events, nosh on appetizers, and receive four universal complimentary wine tastings for future use at participating North Willamette Valley wineries.



Participating Wineries Include:

A Blooming Hill Vineyards

Apolloni Vineyards

Ardiri Vineyards

Blizzard Wines

David Hill Vineyard and Winery

Elk Cove Vineyards

Helvetia Vineyards

Kramer Vineyards

Oak Knoll Winery

Patton Valley Vineyards

Plum Hill Vineyards

Risdall Ranch Winery

Ruby Vineyard

SakeOne

Tualatin Estate



Use Code WineTrail18 for $5 discount per ticket purchased online by March 31.

Fee: $40 single day, $60 weekend