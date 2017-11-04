NorCal Fire Fundraiser: Live Music, Silent Auctio

Cliff Creek Cellars, Spirit Horse Vineyards and Agate Ridge Vineyards are joining forces to support Northern California wine country fire relief efforts. Come and join us for a beautiful day on the vineyard of Cliff Creek Cellars, where 100% of ticket sales and donated auction items, and 25% of wine sales will go towards relief efforts centered around care for the displaced and hurt animals. Spirit Horse will be debuting their sparkling wine, a gorgeous Cremant de Bordeaux that is sure to set the tone for an unforgettable day. Come sip beautiful wine, browse amazing auction items and come together with your local community to make a difference.



· Wine by Cliff Creek Cellars, Spirit Horse Vineyards and Agate Ridge Vineyards



· Live Music sponsored by Oregon Booking Agency featuring Sequoia Bluegrass Duo, Nothin’ but he Blues with Jen Ambrose, Incognito Duo, Jeff Kloetzel, Tradewinds, Jon Galfano & Rick Bolz



· Local Artists, including Jesse from Light Garden



· Silent Auction



· Animal Adoptions on site- bring a furry friend home and make room at the local shelter for more animals in need. Imagine the beautiful story you will share together.



PLEASE JOIN US FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE DAY IN HELPING OUR COMMUNITY.

Fee: $25