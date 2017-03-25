|Location:
|Noble Estate Urban
|Map:
|560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
|Phone:
|541-338-3007
|Email:
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.nobleestatewinery.com/
|All Dates:
Noble Saturday Nights with Skip Jones
Swing into spring with live music and wine at Noble Estate Urban. Tonight's music by Skip Jones and Friends.
We'll be serving more than a dozen wines including our semi-sparkling Muscat, Merlot, and Malbec. Multiple local beers and cider available on tap. Locally made chocolates available too.
Tasting room opens at 4 pm, #Music from 6-930 pm.
Noble Saturday Nights are 21 and over events