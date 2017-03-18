 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
Phone: 541-338-3007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://www.nobleestatewinery.com/
All Dates:Mar 18, 2017 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Noble Saturday Nights with Henry Cooper

The best cure for the winter blues is live music and wine at Noble Estate Urban. Tonight's music by Henry Cooper Music!

We'll be serving more than a dozen wines including our semi-sparkling Muscat, Merlot, and Malbec. Multiple local beers and cider available on tap. Locally made chocolates available too.

Tasting room opens at 4 pm, #Music from 6-930 pm.
Noble Saturday Nights are 21 and over events

Noble Estate Urban
Noble Estate Urban 97402 560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
