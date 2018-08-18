Noble Saturday Nights

Join us for wine, music, and pizza on the Noble Estate Urban garden patio.



We’ll be serving more than a dozen wines including Blanc de Noirs, Muscat, and Syrah! Multiple local beers and cider available on tap. Locally made chocolates, cheese plates, stuffed pretzels, and gourmet pizzas available too.



Tasting room and patio open at 4 pm. Music starts at 6 pm. 21+