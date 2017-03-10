Noble Friday Nights with Skip Jones

Celebrate the start of the weekend with wine and music at Noble Estate Urban. Tonight's music by Skip Jones and Friends



We'll be serving more than a dozen wines including our semi-sparkling Muscat, Riesling, and Syrah. Multiple local beers and cider available on tap. Locally made cheeses and chocolates available too.



Patio opens at 4 pm, #Music from 6-930 pm.

Noble Friday Nights are 21 and over events