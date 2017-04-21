|Location:
|Noble Estate Urban
|Map:
|560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
|Phone:
|541-338-3007
|Email:
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.nobleestatewinery.com/
|All Dates:
Noble Friday Nights with Jen Sennett Franklin
April 1 - Hank Shreve
April 7 - Llorona
April 8 - Skip Jones and Friends
April 14 - Peter Giri and Lloyd Tolbert
April 15 - Henry Cooper
April 21 - Jen Sennett Franklin
April 22 - Skip Jones and Friends
April 29 - John Baumann
Tasting Room and patio open at 4 pm, #Music from 6-930 pm.
Swing into spring with wine and music at Noble Estate Urban.