Noble Friday Nights with Jen Sennett Franklin

Location: Noble Estate Urban Map: 560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402 Phone: 541-338-3007 Email: wines@nobleestatewinery.com Website: http://www.nobleestatewinery.com/ All Dates: Apr 1, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Hank Shreve

Apr 7, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Llorona

Apr 8, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Skip Jones and Friends

Apr 14, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Peter Giri and Lloyd Tolbert

Apr 15, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Henry Cooper

Apr 21, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Jen Sennett Franklin

Apr 22, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Skip Jones and Friends

Apr 29, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm John Baumann



Tasting Room and patio open at 4 pm, #Music from 6-930 pm.