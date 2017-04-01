Noble Friday Nights with Jen Sennett Franklin

 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
Phone: 541-338-3007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://www.nobleestatewinery.com/
All Dates:Apr 1, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Hank Shreve
Apr 7, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Llorona
Apr 8, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Skip Jones and Friends
Apr 14, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Peter Giri and Lloyd Tolbert
Apr 15, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Henry Cooper
Apr 21, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Jen Sennett Franklin
Apr 22, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm Skip Jones and Friends
Apr 29, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm John Baumann

Tasting Room and patio open at 4 pm, #Music from 6-930 pm.

Swing into spring with wine and music at Noble Estate Urban.

