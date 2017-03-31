|Location:
|Noble Estate Urban
Map:
|560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
Phone:
|541-338-3007
Email:
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:
|http://www.nobleestatewinery.com/
All Dates:
Noble Friday Nights with Jen Sennett Franklin
Swing into spring with wine and music at Noble Estate. Tonight's music by Jen Sennett Franklin Music
We'll be serving more than a dozen wines including our semi-sparkling Muscat, Riesling, and Syrah. Multiple local beers and cider available on tap. Locally made cheeses and chocolates available too.
Patio opens at 4 pm, #Music from 6-930 pm.
Noble Friday Nights are 21 and over events