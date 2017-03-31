Noble Friday Nights with Jen Sennett Franklin

Swing into spring with wine and music at Noble Estate. Tonight's music by Jen Sennett Franklin Music



We'll be serving more than a dozen wines including our semi-sparkling Muscat, Riesling, and Syrah. Multiple local beers and cider available on tap. Locally made cheeses and chocolates available too.



Patio opens at 4 pm, #Music from 6-930 pm.

Noble Friday Nights are 21 and over events