Noble Friday Nights - St Patty's Day

Skip the green beer this St Patrick's Day - celebrate in style with wine, music, and dinner at Noble Estate Urban. Playing tonight: The Pickin' Marmalukeys. On site for dinner: Navarro's Latin Creole Kitchen.



We'll be serving more than a dozen wines including our semi-sparkling Muscat, Riesling, and Syrah. Multiple local beers and cider available on tap. Locally made chocolates available too.



Patio opens at 4 pm, #Music from 6-930 pm.

Noble Friday Nights are 21 and over events