|Location:
|Noble Estate Urban
|Map:
|560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
|Phone:
|541-338-3007
|Email:
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.nobleestatewinery.com/
|All Dates:
Noble Friday Nights - St Patty's Day
Skip the green beer this St Patrick's Day - celebrate in style with wine, music, and dinner at Noble Estate Urban. Playing tonight: The Pickin' Marmalukeys. On site for dinner: Navarro's Latin Creole Kitchen.
We'll be serving more than a dozen wines including our semi-sparkling Muscat, Riesling, and Syrah. Multiple local beers and cider available on tap. Locally made chocolates available too.
Patio opens at 4 pm, #Music from 6-930 pm.
Noble Friday Nights are 21 and over events