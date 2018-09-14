|Location:
Noble Estate Urban
|Map:
560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
5413383007
|Email:
wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/events/
|All Dates:
Noble Friday Nights
Join us for wine, music, and pizza on the Noble Estate Urban garden patio.
We’ll be serving more than a dozen wines including Pinot Gris, Ruby, and Malbec! Multiple local beers and cider available on tap. Locally made chocolates, cheese plates, salads, and gourmet pizzas available too.
Tasting room and patio open at 4 pm. Music starts at 6 pm. 21+
Wine, pizza, and music in the heart of West Eugene.