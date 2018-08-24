 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 5413383007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/events/
All Dates:Aug 3, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Aug 10, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Aug 17, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Aug 24, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sep 7, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sep 14, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sep 21, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Noble Friday Nights

Join us for wine, music, and pizza on the Noble Estate Urban garden patio.

We’ll be serving more than a dozen wines including Pinot Gris, Ruby, and Malbec! Multiple local beers and cider available on tap. Locally made chocolates, cheese plates, salads, and gourmet pizzas available too.

Tasting room and patio open at 4 pm. Music starts at 6 pm. 21+

Wine, pizza, and music in the heart of West Eugene.

