|Location:
|Noble Estate Urban
|Map:
|560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
|Phone:
|541-338-3007
|Email:
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://nobleestatewinery.com/visit-us/urban-tasting-room/
|All Dates:
Noble Friday and Saturday Nights
Aug 4 Jen Sennett Franklin, Aug 11 Jen Sennett Franklin, Aug 12 Skip Jones and Friends, Aug 18 Scott Austin, Aug 19 John Baumann, Aug 25 Henry Cooper and Friends featuring Bill Rhoades, Aug 26 Peter Giri and Lloyd Tolbert.
Wine, Live Music, and Pizza on the Noble Estate Urban garden patio.